Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Georgy Kunadze was recognized as a foreign agent. About this on October 20 on his website reported the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation.

According to the ministry, Kunadze was engaged in disseminating false information about the decisions taken by the Russian authorities, the policies they pursue, as well as the actions of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The former diplomat regularly acted as a participant on information platforms of foreign structures. As specified, Kunadze’s actions were aimed at creating a negative image of Russia.

In addition to the former deputy head of the Foreign Ministry, two more new names were added to the list of foreign agents. Thus, according to the Ministry of Justice, political scientist Mikhail Savva, who participated in the creation of messages and materials of foreign agents, was included in the register. Currently, Savva is a member of the expert council of a Ukrainian organization and lives outside the Russian Federation.

The third foreign agent turned out to be journalist Ilya Kosygin, who also disseminated false information about decisions taken by the Russian authorities. He is the editor-in-chief of an online publication included in the register of foreign agents, while Kosygin left Russia back in 2022.

Earlier, on October 13, the Ministry of Justice expanded the register of foreign agents, adding 12 people to it. Among them were former vice-president of Gazprombank Igor Volobuev, as well as journalists Sergei Kovalchenko, Aider Muzhdabaev and Elena Malakhovskaya.

On December 1, 2022, a law regulating the activities of foreign agents came into force in Russia. If a foreign agent receives this status, among other things, it can no longer receive financial government support, take part in government procurement, or engage in teaching activities in government institutions. In addition, these individuals must disclose this status to their employees and authorities, and label the materials they create.

At the moment, the register of foreign agents includes 700 individuals and legal entities and public associations.