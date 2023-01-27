The Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation included the leader of the Little Big group Ilya Prusikin in the register of foreign agents. Relevant information appeared on site departments on Friday, January 27th.

It is specified that the musician received support from foreign sources, carried out concert activities in unfriendly countries with calls to stop the special military operation to protect Donbass, and disseminated false information about the activities of state authorities. In addition, he currently resides outside of Russia.

The list also includes journalist Fidel Agumava, representative of the 14th Dalai Lama in Russia Erdni Ombadykov, Tatar human rights activist Rafis Kashapov and a representative of the Feminist Anti-War Resistance Daria Serenko.

In June 2022, members of the St. Petersburg musical group Little Big left Russia for the United States. This happened after the release of their Generation Cancellation video. In the description of the video published on YouTube, the musicians called for an end to Russia’s special military operation to protect Donbass.

On November 25, 2022, a message appeared on the group’s page on VKontakte that vocalists Sergey Makarov and Anton Lissov, who remained in St. Petersburg, would no longer be part of the creative team.

On December 1, 2022, a law regulating the activities of citizens recognized as foreign agents came into force in Russia. Now the corresponding register will become unified. The order of inclusion in this list has also changed. An individual can be recognized as a foreign agent regardless of his citizenship, and in the case of legal entities, their organizational and legal forms will no longer be taken into account.