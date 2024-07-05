The Russian Ministry of Justice has added journalist Olesya Gerasimenko to the register of foreign agents

The Russian Ministry of Justice has added journalist Olesya Gerasimenko to the register of foreign agents. This reported on the department’s portal.

The Ministry of Justice indicated that, among other things, she disseminated false information aimed at creating a negative image of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, and also spoke out against the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. Gerasimenko currently lives outside of Russia.

In 2019, Gerasimenko said she accidentally spent half a day with her own panties on her head. “I went to the shower at nine in the morning, tied my hair with panties so as not to get it wet, now it’s three in the afternoon, two meetings are behind me, we’ve driven half the city – guess what I forgot to take off my head,” she shared. “Not a single bitch said anything,” the journalist was indignant.