The Ministry of Justice has included in the register of foreign agents the leader of the group “Nogu brought down!” Maxim Pokrovsky

The Ministry of Justice of Russia included the leader of the Nogu Svelo! group, musician Maxim Pokrovsky, in the register of foreign agents. This is reported on website departments.

It is noted that Pokrovsky openly spoke in support of Ukraine and took part in raising funds in support of it, interacted with foreign structures and spoke negatively about the Russians.

In addition, the Ministry of Justice included politician Sergei Boyko, journalist Georgy Chentemirov, the Greenhouse of Social Technologies project, the Alliance of Heterosexuals and LGBT for Equality, and the Real Russia association in the list.

In March, the leader of the group “Nogu brought down!” Maxim Pokrovsky drew up a protocol on discrediting the Russian army. The musician has previously spoken out against Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. He has been living in the United States for the last few years.

On March 27, it was reported that the Khoroshevsky Court of Moscow terminated the proceedings under the protocol due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.