The Ministry of Justice of Russia began checking the Yeltsin Center for the activities of a foreign agent

The Ministry of Justice of Russia began checking the Yeltsin Center in Yekaterinburg for the activities of a foreign agent. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Justice Oleg Sviridenko, his words are quoted by RIA News.

“As for the check, we have started it,” Sviridenko said at a meeting of the commission investigating the facts of interference of foreign states in the internal affairs of Russia in the State Duma.

Earlier, the head of the Human Rights Council under the President of Russia, Valery Fadeev, said that the Yeltsin Center should “correct the ideology.” At the same time, he stressed that he opposed the closure of the institution.

In May, director Nikita Mikhalkov announced the need to close the Yeltsin Center. Earlier, he called for the institution to be recognized as a foreign agent, comparing its activities with the work of the editor-in-chief of the liquidated Ekho Moskvy radio station Alexei Venediktov (declared a foreign agent).

The Yeltsin Center was opened in the homeland of the first president of Russia in 2015.