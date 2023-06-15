The Ministry of Justice organized an inspection of the Yeltsin Center for the activities of a foreign agent, Oleg Sviridenko, deputy head of the department, notified on June 15 during a meeting of the State Duma commission to investigate the facts of foreign interference in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation.

As Sviridenko assured, the check will be comprehensive and open, it was initiated after a corresponding request from a deputy of the State Duma.

“As for the verification, we have started it. I don’t remember which of the deputies sent us such a request, but we are checking,” Sviridenko quotes “RIA News“.

In July last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law regulating the activities of foreign agents. Then they introduced a unified register of foreign agents and established the procedure for including and excluding persons from this list.

The Yeltsin Center was opened in 2015 in Yekaterinburg, the birthplace of the first president of the Russian Federation. The center includes a museum, a conference center, educational, children’s and tourist centers, an art gallery, exhibitions, round tables, and other events are organized in the buildings.