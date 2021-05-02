The police began checking because of the insulting reports of children from Volgograd killed in an accident in the Stavropol Territory. This was announced on Saturday, May 1, by the head of the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Volgograd Region Svetlana Smolyaninova.

According to the police, the user posted an offensive message and comments about the dead children in a regional social media group.

“The head of the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs appointed a check on the fact of placement by an unidentified person of blasphemous and unacceptable for the public consciousness information on the fact of an accident in the Stavropol Territory,” – said the head of the press service.

The accident happened on April 30 in the Grachevsky district of the Stavropol region. Five children died, nine injured were hospitalized. According to the investigation, the cause of the tragedy could have been an unsuccessful overtaking of a truck by a VAZ driver. As a result of braking, he overturned on a minibus moving in the opposite direction, in which there were 14 children and three adults.

On May 2, it was reported that seven victims of an accident in the Stavropol Territory – six children and one adult – were evacuated to Moscow. They were sent to the capital by the Ministry of Emergency Situations aircraft, which is equipped with all the necessary medical equipment for conducting air ambulance evacuation.