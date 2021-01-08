The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia will cancel the diagnostic cards of the technical inspection of cars that have not passed it, from March 1. Such changes are contained in the updated version of the federal law “On technical inspection of vehicles and on amendments to certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation.”

According to the new version of the law, a mark on card cancellation is entered into the Unified Automated Information System for Technical Inspection (UAIS TO), reports “RIA News»On Friday, January 8th.

Operators who issue a card without going through a technical inspection by a car face a fine from 100 thousand to 300 thousand rubles in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offenses “Violation of the requirements of the legislation in the field of technical inspection of vehicles.”

In addition, the car inspection procedure will change from March 1. The inspection of the car will be recorded on a video camera, and pictures of the car will be recorded in the UAIS TO. Also, the date and time of the beginning and end of the technical inspection, the place of its passage by coordinates will be entered into a single system.

Earlier, on January 4, it became known that from March 1, Russian car owners will be issued with diagnostic cards of technical inspection in electronic form. The card will be entered into a single system and stored there for five years. However, if desired, car owners can get a paper copy.