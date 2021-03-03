The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia will build the building of the Federal Data Processing Center in Moscow. This is reported in the decree of the Russian government, published on Wednesday on the official portal of legal information.

It is clarified that the building will be erected on Pomorskaya Street in Moscow, the date of its commissioning is 2024. 7 million rubles were allocated for the construction.

Earlier it was reported about the construction in the capital of a treatment and diagnostic treatment and diagnostic complex of the infectious clinical hospital No. 1 on Volokolamskoe highway. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin visited the site on Wednesday. In an interview with reporters, he stressed that it will be the largest infectious diseases hospital in Russia, the medical facility will be equipped with the most modern diagnostic, laboratory and operating equipment.