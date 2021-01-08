If it turns out that the cars did not pass the technical inspection, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will cancel the diagnostic cards for the technical inspection of the cars. The new rule will take effect from March 1. This information is published by RIA News…

According to the new version of the Federal Law “On Technical Inspection of Vehicles and on Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation”, a mark on card cancellation will be entered into the Unified Automated Information System for Technical Inspection (UAIS TO).

It is emphasized that operators who issued a card without a real technical inspection face a fine of 100 to 300 thousand rubles, as well as liability under the article of the Code of Administrative Offenses (Code of Administrative Offenses) (“Violation of legal requirements in the field of technical inspection of vehicles”).

Also, from the beginning of spring, the process of technical inspection will be recorded on a camera, and pictures of cars will then be transmitted to the UAIS TO, as well as the coordinates of the location of the car, the date and time of the beginning and end of diagnostics.

Russian drivers will be able to receive a diagnostic card both in electronic form and in paper form.

At the end of December, the drivers were given new fines and restrictions. So, for dangerous driving, Russians can be fined five thousand rubles. In addition, drivers who have re-driven intoxicated drivers can pick up their cars.