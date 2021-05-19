The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia wanted to introduce criminal liability for forging an electronic signature. This is reported by RBC.

According to the prepared bill, illegal possession of the key of such a signature will be punishable by a fine of 100-300 thousand rubles or imprisonment for up to three years, depending on the degree of violation.

It is noted that the employees of the centers that check the accuracy of documents and information to obtain an electronic signature will have to pay a fine of up to 300 thousand rubles in case of violation of this procedure. They also face imprisonment from three to four years.

At the same time, the authors of the document clarify that the enhanced electronic signature is distinguished by good protection against falsification. However, the criminal actions of swindlers in this regard are not excluded.

In April, it was reported that a series of searches had taken place in Russian companies issuing electronic signatures. Operatives conducted searches in Moscow LLC “MCSP-group” and Yekaterinburg LLC “Solar” in the framework of a criminal case initiated by the capital police on the fact of illegal formation of a legal entity (part 2 of article 173.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). On the account of these two organizations, the largest number of electronic signatures issued in recent years, their clients were several thousand people.