In Russia, from April 1, the reception of practical exams at the traffic police will change. This is reported on March 16 by Autonews…

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia told the publication that the new rules are spelled out in the administrative regulations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the government decree “On Amending Certain Acts of the Government of the Russian Federation on the Admission of Citizens to Drive Vehicles.” So, since April 1, “playground” and “city” are now combined into one practical exam. The entire task will take no more than 30 minutes.

During the exam, the traffic police inspector will keep audio and video of the process. The exams will be held, as before, in closed fenced areas. The exercises are the same: entering the box, turning in a confined space, parallel parking, “slide” and so on.

It is noted that if everything goes well, the traffic police inspector will give the command to immediately leave for the city. However, the exact route will not be known. On such a trip, the inspector will be able to issue commands from the list of tasks in any order. For example, drive through a regulated or unregulated intersection or change lanes correctly.

Points will be awarded for each mistake during the exam. Five points scored and the exam is not passed. At the same time, the list contains violations of the “cost” of five points, including driving into the oncoming lane, driving on red, violation of the rules for turning and reversing.

On December 28, it was reported that the Russian State Traffic Inspectorate came up with a proposal to start publishing data on road accidents with graduates of driving schools. The traffic police units will have to publish in the public domain a quarterly report on the proportion of driving school graduates who passed the exams on the first attempt or did not pass at all. The report will also indicate the number of people killed and injured in road accidents due to the fault of graduates who have already received their license. We are talking about novice drivers with less than two years of experience.

Based on the data obtained, decisions will be made on unscheduled inspections of driving schools, whose students often get into car accidents or poorly pass exams.