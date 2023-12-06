Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation: the leader and members of a gang that has been killing for more than 20 years have been detained

Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with colleagues from the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia and the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR), detained members of a gang that committed crimes throughout the country in 1998-2023 – this was reported in the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. According to the department, the group operated for 25 years in Moscow, the Moscow and Kaluga regions, the Krasnoyarsk Territory, as well as a number of other regions of the country. Details of what is known about her case are in the Lenta.ru material.

The group was founded by a former military man and special forces soldier

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the leader of the gang, created in the late 90s, was a former serviceman of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The second leader of the group was a special forces officer of the Special Forces Special Forces of the Central Regional Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (TsRUBOP) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia – he passed away in 2006 due to a fatal traffic accident.

Photo: Alexander Kazakov / Kommersant

In total, the gang included about 20 people – employees of internal affairs bodies (including special forces and the traffic police), military personnel of the internal troops and the Russian Armed Forces, as well as civilians. The group was involved in serious and especially serious contract crimes using firearms and explosive devices, including massacres, kidnappings and robberies.

Gang members committed more than 30 crimes

At the moment, the investigation charges members of the group with more than 30 crimes. The five most prominent of them were:

2002, Odintsovo (Moscow region). Elimination of the adviser to the Minister of Railways of the Russian Federation;

2002, Moscow. Kidnapping and liquidation of the owner of a commercial company, as well as his accountant;

2003, Moscow. Attempt on the life of a consultant of the State Duma of the Russian Federation;

2002-2003. Elimination of several crime bosses;

2004 Kidnapping and liquidation of the owner of the Krasnogvardeisky market (Moscow), as well as his partner.

As law enforcement agencies established, the gang leader lived for a long time in Ukraine, where he has a residence permit. However, he regularly came to Russia to lead ordinary members of the group and coordinate its crimes. The leader took the money obtained by criminal means to Ukraine.

The first arrests in the gang case began in the spring

As Lenta.ru was told in the press center of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, a special operation to detain the gang leader and six of its active participants was carried out by police officers together with employees of other law enforcement agencies in March and April 2003. During the searches, several firearms with silencers were found in the possession of the detainees.

In addition, other means of committing crimes, as well as stolen property, were seized. The defendants were accused of points “a”, “c”, “g” and “h” of Part 2 of Article 105 (“Murder”), Part 4 of Article 162 (“Robbery”), Part 2 of Article 167 (“Deliberate destruction or damage to property “) and part 4 of Article 222 (“Illegal trafficking in weapons and explosives”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Currently, all detainees are being held in different pre-trial detention centers in Moscow.

Last November, another criminal case was opened against the alleged leader of the gang and its active participants – under parts 1 and 2 of Article 209 (“Banditism”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. At the same time, during the investigation, the involvement of eight more persons in illegal activities was documented, and they were also detained.

Among them are two active law enforcement officers, one of whom held a senior position in the Russian Guard. The rest of the detainees are civilians, but some of them previously served in the internal affairs bodies and internal troops.