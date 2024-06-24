Ministry of Internal Affairs: police sergeant Habib Aliyev saved a civilian by giving up cover

Police sergeant, traffic police inspector Habib Aliyev saved a civilian by giving up cover during a terrorist attack in Dagestan. This was reported by TASS press secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan Gayana Garieva.

According to him, during a shootout in Makhachkala, one of the local residents called him to take refuge in his own house, but Aliyev refused.

“The employee did not enter the door opened by the man and did not accept his offer to take refuge in the house, fearing to incur the wrath of the militants on the peaceful citizen. “No, they will kill me anyway, but you go into the house, close yourself and hide,” these were the last words of Khabib Aliyev,” said Garieva.