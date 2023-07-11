The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia on Tuesday, July 11, published footage of the detention by the Moscow Region police of suspects in the attack on a nineteen-year-old boy from Elektrostal because of the green hair color.

“Officers of the Moscow Region police detained suspects of hooliganism and deliberate infliction of moderate bodily harm on a young man,” said Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk.

The arrest of the first suspect in the Moscow region became known on July 10, it turned out to be a resident of the Komi Republic, born in 1999. The second attacker was detained later in the city of Obninsk, Kaluga region, where he tried to hide from the operatives.

Investigation of a criminal case under Art. 112 (intentional infliction of harm to health of moderate severity) and Art. 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (hooliganism) continues, the Ministry of Internal Affairs specified.

The incident took place in Elektrostal on July 9. The police had previously established that at one of the houses on Sportivnaya Street there was a conflict between three young people over a green Mohawk on the head of one of them. The attackers cut off the mohawk, catching part of the skin on the young man’s head.

The victim was hospitalized as a result of the incident. Witnesses of the incident told Izvestia that the injured young man was recovering and preparing for surgery.

On July 11, a nineteen-year-old youth told Izvestia the details of the incident. According to the young man, while relaxing with friends, he ran out of cigarettes, and he decided to ask for them from a company that was resting nearby, which immediately reacted aggressively to his appearance.