In 2023, the Ministry of Internal Affairs recorded about 40 thousand false reports of bomb threats

In 2023, about 40 thousand false reports of bomb threats were recorded in Russia. The number of false reports on Monday, January 22, with reference to Stanislav Kolesnik, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate for Ensuring Public Order of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, reveals TASS.

According to Kolesnik, police had to respond to false reports of bomb threats, hostage-takings and other serious crimes that were spread by various communities. Kolesnik noted that such facts are observed throughout Russia. Moreover, the trace of each such case leads to Ukraine.

It is noted that a number of persons involved in the crime have been identified and are already being brought to justice.

Stanislav Kolesnik previously revealed the number of railway sabotages committed in Russia and the number of arson attacks on military registration and enlistment offices since the beginning of the Northern Military District.