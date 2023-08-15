Two tanks out of eight exploded in a car service in Makhachkala. This was reported on August 14 in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan.

It is noted that there is a high risk of re-ignition.

“Our people, despite the danger, are risking trying to enter the territory in order to help the victims. But there is a high risk of re-ignition. According to available information, only two out of eight tanks exploded. The risk is very high, ”the message says.

An explosion at a car service in Makhachkala became known earlier that day. As specified in the press service of the city administration, the explosion occurred in a building near the Globus shopping center.

Later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified that a fire had occurred at the Nafta gas station, which is located next to the car service. The head of the republic, Sergei Melikov, also confirmed the incident and took the situation under his personal control. It is noted that the fire area is 500 square meters. m.

According to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Republic of Dagestan, three people died as a result of the incident, and seven more were injured. Later, an Izvestia source said that the death toll, according to preliminary data, had risen to six people.

The news is being supplemented