Since the beginning of the year, the number of accidents involving electric scooters has increased by 195% in Russia. This was announced on June 17 by the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

“From January to May 2021, 112 accidents involving personal mobility equipment were registered in the Russian Federation,” she said. Moscow became the leader in the number of accidents with electric scooters, where 24 accidents occurred, 22 accidents occurred in St. Petersburg.

According to Volk, two people died in the accidents, and 119 were injured.

On 16, police identified a teenager who rode a scooter on the platform of the Arbatskaya metro station, holding onto a train carriage. The young man was detained.

On June 13, an electric scooter rammed a child’s scooter in Moscow. The boy was injured, he was hospitalized in the children’s hospital No. 9 named after. G.N. Speransky.

On June 9, it was reported that the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation would prepare proposals for regulating the status of electric scooters. The department also calls on the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to accelerate the development of measures aimed at regulating the use of electric scooters.

Currently, the legal status of means of individual mobility has not been determined.