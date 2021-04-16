In connection with the coronavirus pandemic, foreign citizens staying in Russia in violation of the order of stay established by migration legislation have been given the opportunity to settle their legal status since April 2020 without applying the sanctions provided for in this case. This complex of events has been operating in the country for a year already. On April 16, the press service reported Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia…

During the year, Russia has a set of measures established in accordance with the decree of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin dated April 18, 2020 No. 274 “On temporary measures to resolve the legal status of foreign citizens and stateless persons in the Russian Federation in connection with the threat of the further spread of the new coronavirus. infection (COVID-19) “, aimed at assisting this category of foreign citizens in obtaining the necessary documents for legal stay in the Russian Federation and carrying out labor activities in the country, including by conducting explanatory work among foreigners in conjunction with diplomatic missions of foreign states.

On April 18, 2020, Putin signed a decree regulating the legal status of foreign citizens in the country in connection with the spread of the coronavirus. It was clarified that until June 15, 2021, foreigners will not be deprived of refugee status and temporary asylum. Also, the validity of previously issued visas, residence permits, certificates of a participant in the state program will not be canceled.

At the end of March, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the validity of visas for foreign citizens in the Russian Federation would be extended by 90 days due to the pandemic. In addition, the ministry stressed that citizens who arrived in the Russian Federation in a manner that does not require a visa, the period of stay will be extended even if it has already expired.