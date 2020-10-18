The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs came up with an initiative to prohibit motorists from driving summer tires from December to February, and winter studded tires from June to August. The corresponding document is posted on portal draft regulations.

If the document is approved, violators will face a fine of up to 500 rubles.

The department also proposes to prohibit tinting on windshields. The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained this initiative by the fact that “tinted windshields distort the correct perception of white, yellow, red, green and blue colors.” It will also not be possible to drive with faulty seat belts and without airbags.

Earlier it was reported that the traffic police will be equipped with devices for measuring residual tire tread, devices for diagnosing brake systems and steering. Also, inspectors will be able to assess the illumination of the road surface, for which they will be given luxometers.