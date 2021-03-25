The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia proposes to punish with imprisonment for a term of up to three years or a fine of up to 500 thousand rubles for drivers who will be caught driving drunk again, reports “RIA News” Thursday 25 March.

The bill developed in the department was submitted to the government in January. The document proposes to add Article 264.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of traffic rules by a person subject to administrative punishment”) to the second part, which stipulates increased liability for the management of transport by persons with a criminal record for committing a similar crime, the Ministry of Internal Affairs explained.

In particular, it is proposed to introduce such sanctions as a fine from 300 thousand to 500 thousand rubles or in the amount of a salary or other income for a period of two to three years with the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to six years.

One of the possible punishments for drunk driving is also correctional labor for up to two years, or restriction of freedom for up to three years, or forced labor for up to three years.

The maximum sanction of the article will provide for imprisonment for up to three years with the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to six years.

Now for drunk driving (if there is no corpus delicti) a fine of 30 thousand rubles is provided with deprivation of a driver’s license for a period of 1.5 to 2 years.

Earlier, on March 17, the state assembly – kurultai of the Republic of Bashkortostan submitted to the State Duma a bill on the confiscation of a car from drunk drivers, who caused an accident with serious consequences.