Representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Reva: Zaluzhny’s assistant knew that the grenades were live

The man who gave the grenades to the assistant to the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Gennady Chastyakov warned that they were military. Such details are reported by the press secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) of Ukraine Maryana Reva, reports the publication “Strana.ua” in Telegram.

“The person who probably gave these gifts confessed. He warned that there were live grenades. Probably, the deceased did not believe this information,” Reva said.

According to her, during the initial investigative actions it was established that the cause of the explosion was careless handling of ammunition, and the collected evidence points to an accident.

Earlier it became known that Chastyakov died due to the explosion of a grenade donated by a colleague. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Igor Klimenko, said that the 39-year-old major returned home with gifts from his colleagues that he received in honor of his birthday. Among them was a box of Western-style grenades, and the military man decided to show them to his 13-year-old son.