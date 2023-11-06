Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine: the grenade that killed Zaluzhny’s assistant was given to him by a colleague

Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Gennady Chastyakov died from a grenade given to him by a colleague. This version of the investigation in his Telegram channel named Minister of Internal Affairs of the country Igor Klimenko.

According to him, the 39-year-old major returned home with gifts from colleagues that he received in honor of his birthday. Among them was a box of Western-style grenades, and the military man decided to show them to his 13-year-old son.

The teenager took the ammunition from his hand and began to play with it. Then Chastyakov took the grenade and probably pulled out the ring, after which there was an explosion.

At the scene of the emergency, police found five more similar unexploded grenades. They will be sent for examination.

The donor of the ammunition has been identified. During the search, they also found live grenades on him. An investigation is underway, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs concluded.

The death of Chastyakov in his home near Kiev became known on the evening of November 6. His son was injured in the explosion and was hospitalized.