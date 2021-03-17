The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs sent a request to the representative of the US Drug Enforcement Administration in Russia in connection with the publication on Facebook of drug courier vacancies. This is stated in the department’s response to the appeal of State Duma Deputy Anton Gorelkin, published on March 17 on his Telegram channel.

“In order to identify the persons involved in the placement of the advertisements indicated in the appeal, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs sent a request to the representative of the US Drug Enforcement Administration in Russia, upon receipt of an answer to which we will inform you additionally,” the parliamentarian wrote.

On February 11, Gorelkin talked about how he accidentally got into a chat with a representative of the drug business on Telegram by clicking on an advertising link on Facebook. The “HR specialist” was looking for people for the position of mortgagers and packers of drugs. In the correspondence, the interlocutor of the parliamentarian noted that such advertisements are published directly through the Facebook advertising service.

A day earlier, the State Duma, during the first plenary session, decided to establish a punishment for persuading people to use drugs on the Internet. The guilty will face up to 10 years in prison.

The State Duma also proposes to provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 15 years and a ban on the right to hold certain positions for up to 20 years for those who will be guilty of inducement to use drugs, which will lead to the death of two or more persons. In Russia, Vladimir Putin has approved administrative responsibility for the propaganda and illegal advertising of the so-called laughing gas (nitrous oxide).