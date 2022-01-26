The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) of Russia has developed a bill according to which foreigners applying for refugee status will need to undergo fingerprinting, photography and medical examination. On Wednesday, January 26, reports TASS.

“Asylum seekers must comply with the conditions in terms of passing a mandatory medical examination, as well as mandatory state fingerprint registration and photographing in the manner and within the time limits established by federal law,” the draft law says.

Another condition will be a personal visit to the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to submit identity documents and other materials significant for the procedure. For the period of consideration of the application for asylum, it is necessary to stay within the region of Russia where the application was submitted.

It is also supposed to draw up the grounds for maintaining, extending, losing or depriving refugee status there. If a foreign citizen did not appear within the specified period, then, if there are valid reasons, the status can be extended for a month.

The bill prepared by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia also refers to four types of asylum in the country. These are refugee, temporary protection, temporary and political asylum statuses. For each of them, special criteria have been developed.

Another initiative regarding foreigners in Russia came from the Ministry of Economic Development. The agency proposed to reduce the number of medical examinations for foreign top managers. They may be allowed to undergo a medical examination once during the period of validity of the work permit, and re-examinations no earlier than three years later.