The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR reported that the trenches at strategic heights near Artemovsk turned out to be intact

Most of the trenches that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) left when leaving the strategic heights near Artemivsk turned out to be intact. New details were revealed by the Assistant Minister of the Interior of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Vitaly Kiselev, reports TASS.

According to him, the reasons for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops are still unknown. Kiselev noted that “most of the trenches are intact, and the army could defend itself here for quite a long time.”

Earlier, the LPR Ambassador to Russia, Rodion Miroshnik, announced the entry of allied forces into Artemovsk. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine moved away from their positions in the Avdiivka area and in the direction of Artemivsk.

On February 24, the start of a special operation in the Donbass was announced. Thus, Russia responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the DPR and LPR.