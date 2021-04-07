In the analyzes of the hospitalized captain of the HC “Avangard” Alexei Yemelin, narcotic substances were found, said on Wednesday, April 7, in the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) of the Republic of Tatarstan.

“Traces of drugs were found in the hockey player’s blood. Research materials were transferred to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tatarstan. Currently, a check is being carried out on this fact “, – leads RT text of the message of the press service of the department.

Earlier Wednesday “BUSINESS Online“Reported that traces of drugs were found in the body of the captain of the” Avangard “. According to the newspaper, their presence was confirmed by a medical examination carried out to the hospitalized athlete. It is noted that preliminary we are talking about traces of opiates and cannabinoids.

The Avangard press service, in turn, did not confirm this information. The club also reported that Emelin’s transportation from Kazan to Moscow was successful.

Emelin himself denies the use of any prohibited substances.

The fact that the hockey player was hospitalized in serious condition, the media reported on the eve. Later it became known that the athlete was transported to Moscow.

“Sport-Express“With reference to his source said that the Avangard defender became ill at 3 am after the first match of the Eastern Conference final in Kazan against Ak Bars. The meeting took place on April 3. Emelin’s preliminary diagnosis is renal and hepatic failure.