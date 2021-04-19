The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia urged Russians to refrain from participating in unauthorized actions in connection with the threat of the spread of COVID-19 and provocations. The corresponding statement has been published Online departments on Monday, April 19.

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia calls on citizens to refrain from participating in uncoordinated actions, as well as from visiting the squares and streets, declared as venues, at the time indicated by the organizers. In conditions of mass gathering of people, the risk of contracting coronavirus infection increases, ”the message says.

The department emphasizes that provocations emanating from destructive persons are also not excluded. Their purpose is to disrupt public order.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs calls on citizens to warn against participation in such unauthorized actions of relatives and friends, especially minors. It is clarified that attempts to provoke a clash with law enforcement officials will be regarded as a threat to public safety and immediately suppressed.

The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said earlier that day that law enforcement officers would take appropriate measures in the event of illegal actions on April 21. According to him, Russians need to remember that such provocations come from abroad.

On January 23 and 31, as well as on February 2, uncoordinated actions took place in large Russian cities. At that time, calls for minors to take part in them were actively disseminated on social networks. As a result of unauthorized actions, the participants were detained. It was noted that minors were also among them.

At the same time, many of the participants in the unauthorized actions were sick with coronavirus infection. They were isolated at their place of residence due to this diagnosis. A criminal case was opened on this fact. Also, criminal cases were initiated due to the use of violence against government officials.