The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) of Russia found 120 tons of contraband tobacco products imported into the territory of the Russian Federation from the countries of the Arabian Peninsula. About this on Friday, April 16, reported Irina Volk, official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The value of the smuggled consignment is equivalent to $ 2.4 million.

According to the investigation, the 42-year-old resident of Rostov-on-Don, together with his accomplices, sent unmarked tobacco products from the countries of the Arabian Peninsula to Russia. During the special operation, the person involved was detained in Moscow while selling 40 tons of contraband products and receiving $ 800 thousand for it.

“As a result of investigative actions and operational-search measures carried out on the territory of Moscow, Altai Territory, Novosibirsk and Samara regions, two of his accomplices were detained. 120 tons of contraband tobacco products with a market value of $ 2.4 million were seized from the warehouses used by the defendants, ”she said.

Earlier, on March 24, it became known that in the Nevelsky district of the Pskov region, border guards stopped an attempt to smuggle more than 100 thousand packs of foreign cigarettes. The preliminary assessment of tobacco products amounted to about 3.5 million rubles.