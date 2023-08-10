The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia put the former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Zahorodniuk on the wanted list

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) of Russia put the former head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Zagorodniuk on the wanted list. The corresponding entry appeared in the departmental database of wanted persons, reports RIA News.

“The basis for the search: wanted under the article of the Criminal Code,” is indicated in Zagorodnyuk’s card. The article for which he is being sought is not specified.

In July, it was reported that Zagorodnyuk was charged in absentia with crimes against civilians. Also, the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) accused the head of the joint operational headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) Igor Tantsyura and the former commander of the operational-tactical group of Ukrainian troops “Donetsk” Alexander Krasnook.