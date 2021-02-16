The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has prescribed several dozen requirements for the safety of a car when passing a vehicle inspection. Reported by TASS with reference to the new edition of the federal law “On technical inspection of vehicles and on amendments to certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation”.

The document states that drivers will not be able to undergo an inspection if brake fluid leaks in their cars, the pipelines are leaky or the steering wheel is difficult to turn. In addition, the parking brake, the total play in the steering, the integrity of the windshield and the presence of seat belts are to be checked.

Buses must be equipped with a tachograph or a device for recording drivers’ work and rest hours. Also, it will not be possible to pass the inspection if the wipers and washers do not work, the integrity of the external lighting devices is broken, at least one bolt or nut is missing for fastening the disks and wheel rims.

Earlier it became known that the Ministry of Transport plans to soften the new technical inspection rules, which will come into force on March 1. Since March, photographs of a car must be confirmed by the coordinates of the GLONASS system with an error of no more than 15 meters. The government believes that the measure will avoid going through a technical inspection “on paper” when the car is not provided to an authorized organization.