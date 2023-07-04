The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has limited the right to drive a car for dodgers

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia approved the procedure for restricting the right to drive a car for dodgers. This is reported TASS.

It is clarified that we are talking about persons from the unified register of military records who did not appear on the agenda at the military registration and enlistment office. The corresponding order of the department states that entries about dodgers will be entered into the federal information system of the State traffic inspectorate within 24 hours and deleted after the citizen is excluded from the “black list”.

On April 11, the State Duma of Russia adopted in the final third reading a law on a unified register of persons liable for military service. It will be formed automatically on the basis of information from the state information resource, and enrollment in the reserve can be carried out without a personal appearance at the military registration and enlistment office on the basis of information about citizens.

The same law is supposed to prohibit citizens who have received a summons from leaving the country before their visit to the military registration and enlistment office. Among other measures, there is also a restriction on the right to drive a car for a dodger if he did not come on the agenda within 20 days from the date of its receipt.