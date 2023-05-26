Ministry of Internal Affairs: from June 1, Russia will resume accepting applications for biometric passports

From June 1, 2023, Russia will resume accepting applications for new generation biometric passports. This was confirmed by the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Irina Volk. Telegramdepartmental channel.

According to her, citizens of the country can apply for a ten-year passport to the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, through a multifunctional center for the provision of state and municipal services, or in the form of an electronic document through the Single Portal of State and Municipal Services.

From February 2, Russia stopped issuing biometric passports for a period of ten years. Work on the execution of these documents on the portal of state and municipal services has been temporarily stopped.

Earlier, the head of the Visa Center-online, Zlata Erfurt, compared the strength of ten-year biometric and five-year passports and called the opinion about their inequality a myth. According to her, both passports are equally valid as a document proving the identity of a Russian citizen abroad.