The conflict on the border with Tajikistan occurred after the Tajik side installed a video surveillance camera next to the water intake structure. This on Saturday, May 1, said in a statement published on website Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

“The reason for the conflict was the installation of a video surveillance camera on the electric pole from the Tajik side. During the negotiations, representatives of law enforcement agencies, power structures and local administrations of the two republics settled the conflict, ”the statement says.

The department noted that on April 29, 2021, at about 13:30, local residents arrived in the area of ​​the head water intake structure and demanded to dismantle the previously installed cameras. However, the assembled people from the side of Tajikistan, refusing, began to fire at people from several hunting rifles, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Internal Affairs specified.

“This was followed by an intensive shelling of a mortar crew from Tajikistan on the adjacent territory and the inner part of the head water intake structure. Local residents received shrapnel wounds from the explosion of a mortar shell, ”the department concluded.

Earlier that day, Bishkek and Dushanbe agreed on a complete ceasefire. According to the head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Saimumin Yatimov, the parties have no claims to each other for a long historical period, and politicians must resolve issues so that the two peoples can live in peace and friendship.

During the conflict, more than 170 people were injured and over 30 were killed.

On May 1 and 2, Kyrgyzstan declared days of national mourning for those killed during a shootout on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, the corresponding decree was approved by the president of the republic, Sadyr Japarov.

The conflict took place on April 29 on one of the sections of the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.