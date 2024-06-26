The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan detained a man for a bad joke about a shootout in Makhachkala

The reason for the police operation in Makhachkala the night before was a bad joke about a “shootout soon to start” by one of the local residents. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan reported this in Telegram-channel.

The man was detained. In a video published by the police, he said that while passing by the girls sitting on a bench, he advised them not to leave the house, since now was a “dangerous time” and “stuff is happening.” “These girls, no matter in what format I expressed it earlier, as a joke, they understood it wrong and conveyed it wrong,” the detainee said.

At the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that, according to the testimony of a 17-year-old girl, when an SUV parked next to them and three men got out of it. One of them turned out to be a detainee, he said: “Get away from here, now there will be a shootout here!”

The frightened girls called the police and said, “now there will be a shootout on University Square,” and seven police squads rushed to the scene. “Given the tragedy that took place these days in Dagestan, we can only say one thing – it was, to put it mildly, stupid!” the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized.

On the evening of June 25, it was reported that a shooting had occurred in Makhachkala. The sounds of gunfire were heard on Lenin and Korkmasov streets. Security forces were on the scene and the roads were blocked. There was also information about the introduction of the “Interception” plan, but the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan denied it. The department said that law enforcement officers were checking the information received about the armed man, but it was not confirmed.

On June 23, a series of terrorist attacks occurred in Dagestan. In the city of Derbent, an Orthodox church and a synagogue were attacked, and a traffic police post in Makhachkala was fired upon. Among the terrorists were the children of the head of the Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov, Osman and Adil. The total number of victims of the terrorist attack was about 25 people.