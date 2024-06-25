Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan: the “Interception” plan was not introduced in Makhachkala due to the shooting

The head of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan, Gayana Garieva, said that the “Interception” plan was not introduced in Makhachkala. Her words lead RIA News.

Earlier, the Shot Telegram channel published information that the city had introduced the “Interception” plan because of two armed people who opened fire on a patrol officer.

The shooting occurred on the evening of June 25. The sounds of gunshots rang out on Lenin and Korkmasov streets. Security forces arrived at the scene and blocked the roads.

On June 23, a series of terrorist attacks occurred in Dagestan. In the city of Derbent, an Orthodox church and a synagogue were attacked, and a traffic police post was fired upon in Makhachkala. Among the terrorists were the children of the head of the Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov, Osman and Adil. The total number of victims of the terrorist attack was about 25 people.