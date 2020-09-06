The variety of individuals detained throughout unauthorized protests in Belarus is rising, however the scenario is underneath management. Reported by TASS as regards to the press secretary of the Ministry of Inner Affairs of the republic Olga Chemodanova.

In response to her, legislation enforcement officers are working in an “enhanced mode”. Greater than 100 individuals have been detained all through the nation. In response to an Inside Ministry spokesman, the precise variety of these detained will probably be printed on Monday.

“The unauthorized protests usually are not over, subsequently, the detentions proceed,” Chemodanova added.

On the eve in Minsk, the police launched 25 out of 34 college students detained for collaborating in unauthorized protests of scholars.