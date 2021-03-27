In Belarus, protest activity is close to zero. On Saturday, March 27, there were no unauthorized events in the regions. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus.

“Not a single unauthorized mass event has been recorded in all regions of the country. Small groups with unregistered symbols were seen in Minsk, some protesters were taken to the territorial internal affairs bodies for investigation, ”the press service of the department wrote on the Telegram channel.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that there were no mass arrests in Minsk. However, several people with weapons were detained in the capital.

“Information about mass arrests, in particular, near Bangalore Square, does not correspond to reality, as well as about blocking traffic in the Oktyabrskaya Square area. Also, in some districts of the capital, persons with piercing and cutting objects and pistols were detained, ”the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus noted.

On the same day, the Izvestia correspondent reported that special equipment was sent to the supposed gathering places of the protesters in the center of Minsk. The columns include buses and trucks for transporting personnel, armored vehicles, armored personnel carriers, water cannons, and paddy wagons.

The opposition rally began on the State Flag Square near the residence of the President of Belarus. According to the official representative of the Minsk police Natalya Ganusevich, several people have already been detained.

In Belarus, after the presidential elections held on August 9, 2020, in which Alexander Lukashenko won for the sixth time, who, according to the CEC, received 80.1% of the vote, mass opposition protests began in the republic.