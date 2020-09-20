The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus reacted to the leak of data from law enforcement officers to the Internet. The press secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic Olga Chemodanova told about this. RIA News…

According to Chemodanova, law enforcement agencies have sufficient technology and means to bring to justice most of those responsible for the leak.

The data of more than a thousand law enforcement officers were made public on September 19. In particular, the surnames, first names, patronymics, dates of birth, city of residence, rank and position of employees, as well as the divisions where they serve, were declassified.

Earlier, the former candidate for the presidency of Belarus, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, demanded the release of all women who were detained during the march in Minsk. She stressed that the Belarusians are ready to de-anonymize the security officials carrying out the arrests.