The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) of Belarus has strengthened its presence on the border with Ukraine. This was announced on November 20 by the Minister of Internal Affairs of the country Ivan Kubrakov.

“As for the service of police officers at the border, this is not a new task, we have carried it out more than once. <...> Together with the border committee [Белоруссии] We are constantly serving to protect our borders. And today we have especially strengthened, of course, the border with Ukraine,” he said in an interview with the TV channel STV.

On November 19, an armed Ukrainian soldier illegally crossed the border and entered the territory of Belarus. Already on the territory of Belarus, he began to take photographs and videos of the area, as well as to search for or install an unidentified object in the snow. On the fact of the incident, Belarus is checking. The republic also warned that such actions by Ukraine could lead to “an armed clash.”

On October 18, the chairman of the State Border Committee of Belarus, Anatoly Lappo, said that the presence of unmarked armed men on the Ukrainian side of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border creates a dangerous situation for the republic.

The day before, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus reported that the regional grouping of troops in the republic had begun to carry out tasks for the armed defense of the Union State. It is known that about 170 tanks, up to 200 combat vehicles and up to 100 guns and mortars will arrive from Russia to Belarus to be used as part of the regional grouping of troops of the Union State.

On October 10, the head of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to deploy a joint regional group of troops. Then the Ministry of Defense of Belarus noted that the tasks of the allied group of troops were purely defensive.