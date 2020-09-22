There were no leaks of personal data in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus. This was announced on Monday, September 21, by the press secretary of the department Olga Chemodanova on the air of the Russia-24 TV channel.

“No confidential information about the employees has been released,” she said. According to her, the department has sufficient resources to protect employees and their families from threats and possible danger.

According to her, employees continue to serve, there are no mass layoffs of their own free will. Information stuffing “strengthens the fighting spirit.”

On September 19, Chemodanova noted that the internal affairs bodies of Belarus have the technology to identify and punish those responsible for the leak of personal data of law enforcement officers.

Last week, Andrei Parshin, head of the republic’s Interior Ministry’s main internal security department, said that 43 criminal cases had been opened in Belarus for threats of violence against police officers.

Mass protests have been continuing in Belarus since August 9, citizens who disagreed with the results of the presidential elections took to the streets. According to official data, Alexander Lukashenko became the head of state for the sixth time.