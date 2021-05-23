The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) of Belarus has officially confirmed the detention in Minsk of the creator of the Nexta Telegram channel and the chief editor of the Belarus Brain Telegram channel Roman Protasevich. It is reported on Sunday, May 23, RIA News…

The press service of the airport “Minsk” told the agency that the message about the mining of the plane on which Protasevich was flying was not confirmed.

Earlier on May 23, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko gave an order to lift a MiG-29 fighter into the air in order to escort a Ryanair aircraft, in respect of which there was a message about mining. The plane followed the route Athens – Vilnius.

On board was Roman Protasevich, the creator of the Nexta Telegram channel, which in Belarus was recognized as a foreign extremist organization and was banned in the country. Protasevich was detained in Minsk after the plane landed; in Belarus he faces the death penalty.

In November, the KGB of Belarus added the founder of the Nexta Telegram channel Stepan Putilo and the former editor-in-chief of the publication Roman Protasevich to the list of persons involved in terrorist activities.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee of Belarus opened criminal cases against them. Putilo and Protasevich are accused of organizing mass riots, as well as actions aimed at “inciting social enmity” against representatives of the authorities and security forces of the country.

Both authors of the Internet project are on the interstate wanted list. In late October, a Minsk court declared extremist materials on the Telegram channel Nexta, which actively covers the protests in Belarus that began in August after the presidential elections, and its logo. After that, the project underwent a rebranding and became known as Nekhta – in Cyrillic instead of Latin.