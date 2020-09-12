The variety of individuals within the protest actions on Friday, September 11, didn’t exceed 450 folks, and the pro-government actions gathered about 800 residents. Such knowledge was introduced by the Ministry of Inside Affairs of Belarus, they have been in contrast by the press secretary of the division, writes TASS…

“In help of peace, safety and tranquility, 12 mass occasions have been held in 5 areas of the nation. About 800 folks took half in them. The whole variety of individuals in 13 protest actions that passed off in three areas of the republic didn’t exceed 450 folks. On the identical time, unauthorized occasions have been noticed in a number of locations within the capital, “she stated. Telegram-channel.

In response to her, “32 folks have been detained for violating the laws on mass occasions”, in addition to “earlier than the consideration of circumstances on administrative offenses within the locations of detention of the detainees, 18 folks have been taken”.

In her publication, Chemodanova urged residents and friends of the nation not to participate in unauthorized mass occasions, stressing that it was unlawful. She famous that this motion “gives for administrative legal responsibility within the type of a positive of as much as 50 primary items or administrative arrest for as much as 15 days,” and for organizing mass riots, felony legal responsibility is threatened with a sentence of as much as 15 years in jail.

Huge opposition protests started throughout Belarus on August 9, after the presidential election, which was gained by the incumbent Belarusian chief Alexander Lukashenko – in accordance with the CEC, he gained 80.1 p.c of the vote. Nonetheless, the opposition, which nominated a single candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, didn’t agree with this model.

Earlier in September, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko recognized the true aim of the protest organizers. In response to him, the Individuals are behind the group of such actions, “aiming at Russia.” He urged his Russian colleagues to recollect this and never calm down.