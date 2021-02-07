The ex-head of the Dagestani village of Novokuli Abakar Kaplanov could have been killed because of the land conflict, the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said on February 7 on Instagram.

According to preliminary data from the department, the murder was the result of a “conflict situation between two fellow villagers over a disputed land plot.”

It is noted that more than 300 residents of the village of Novokuli, Novolaksky district, gathered at the scene. Together with them are more than 130 law enforcement officers in order to prevent the escalation of the conflict, the press service added.

The murder of the former head of the village of Novokuli became known on February 6. A conflict arose between the parties in the office of the head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Sovetskiy ROVD in Makhachkala, which escalated into a scuffle. In Abakar Kaplanov, he died on the spot.

According to REN TV, after the murder of the ex-official, a riot police officer was detained. His identity was not disclosed. There is no official confirmation of this information.

The second cousin of the murdered Ramazan Sultanov also linked the conflict with the land dispute and said that in Kaplanov fired 38 bullets…