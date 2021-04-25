More than 138 thousand people did not pass the exam for the right to drive a car in the first month after the entry into force of the new administrative regulations on taking the relevant exam.

“During the period from April 1 to April 20 on the territory of the Russian Federation, more than 71 thousand driver’s licenses were issued to persons who successfully passed the exams for the right to drive vehicles. According to the results of the practical exam <...>, over 138 thousand unsatisfactory marks were given, ” TASS at the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia on Sunday, April 25.

The department emphasized that the most common mistakes of candidates for drivers include interference with a vehicle or a pedestrian, which have an advantage, as well as uncertain driving. In addition, those taking the exam also do not give way and do not turn on the direction indicators.

“The most common maneuvering mistakes when placing a vehicle in the parking lot -” parallel parking “,” entry into the box “- which were previously made by candidates for drivers during a separate exam at the site, were preserved,” the ministry said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia clarified that with a positive assessment of the candidate, obtained based on the results of an exam held on the site before April 1, previously tested driving skills will not be retested.

On April 1, new rules for passing a practical exam for a driver’s license came into force in Russia. Now “playground” and “city” are combined into one practice exam. The entire task takes no more than 30 minutes.

During the exam, the traffic police inspector conducts audio and video recording of the process. Examinations are held, as before, in closed fenced areas. The exercises are the same: entering the box, turning in a confined space, parallel parking, “slide” and so on.