There are over 630,000 illegal migrants in Russia. Such data was presented by the Ministry of Internal Affairs at a meeting of the government commission on migration policy chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, reports “Kommersant”.
First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Alexander Gorovoy explained that those who violated the rules of stay in the country, have two or more administrative violations, or are engaged in illegal labor activity became illegal immigrants.
