The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs named the number of foreigners legalized during the coronavirus pandemic. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press center of the ministry.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, more than 3.3 million foreigners have been able to regulate their legal status in Russia since April last year. Of these, more than 500 thousand people were in the country with a violation of the terms of stay.

It is noted that foreign citizens can legalize their status of stay in Russia during the period of validity of the decree “On temporary measures to regulate the legal status of foreign citizens and stateless persons in the Russian Federation in connection with the threat of the further spread of a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19)”, the effect of which extended until June 15th.

According to the document, foreigners can temporarily stay and work in Russia legally. Those who are in an illegal situation in the country have the opportunity to regulate their legal status.

In January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia disclosed data on foreigners who visited the country for 11 months of 2020. Most foreigners came to Russia from the CIS countries – 80.4 percent of the total. Another 7.3 percent of visitors were from the European Union. The remaining 12.4 percent of foreigners turned out to be citizens of other countries.