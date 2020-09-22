The drug laboratory was liquidated in the Bryansk region, where 4 kg of synthetics were produced every day. In total, about 143 kg of drugs were seized. This was announced on Tuesday, September 22, by Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev during a meeting of the State Anti-Drug Committee.

“The well-established scheme made it possible to receive about 4 kg of narcotic drugs daily, which were then sold in a non-contact way in a number of regions of the Central Federal District. During the search, almost 143 kg of synthetics ready for sale were seized, ”he said.

The operation, according to Kolokoltsev, was carried out jointly with the Russian FSB. It was established that two suspects purchased a private house in the Bryansk region, where they organized illegal production. Barrels and cans of chemical reagents, flasks, a mixer for mixing ingredients and an industrial scale were found in the room.

A criminal case was initiated under Art. 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues”).

A day earlier, it was reported that the FSB of Russia in the Magadan region stopped the activities of the drug laboratory in Magadan. A criminal case was opened against two local residents. More than 2 kg of precursors and chemical reagents were seized from them.