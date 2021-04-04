The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia is developing a bill that will allow foreigners and stateless persons to legalize their stay on the territory of the Russian Federation, despite the existing violations. This is reported on April 4 TASS with reference to the press center of the department.

As the interlocutor of the agency said, the bill will determine the procedure and conditions for the stay of foreigners and stateless persons who find themselves in special circumstances. In the transitional and final provisions of the draft law, it is proposed to consolidate the possibility of all persons who are in Russia on the date of entry into force of the new federal law in violation of the established requirements in the field of migration, to settle their legal status within a certain period of time. The source noted that administrative measures will not be applied to these citizens, and those that were taken earlier will be canceled.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said that the development of the bill is being carried out as part of a large-scale work on reforming the migration legislation of Russia in accordance with the implementation of the Concept of State Migration Policy. The concept of the draft law was approved by the government.

Now, as they said in the department, at the legislative level in Russia, the institution of “migration amnesty”, which allows any state body or official to make a decision regarding the legal status of foreign persons, is absent. At the same time, there are laws that enable certain categories of foreigners and stateless persons to legalize their position in the country today.

So, according to the law on citizenship, the Russian president can, for humanitarian purposes, determine the categories of persons who have the right to apply for admission to the citizenship of the Russian Federation. In addition, the law establishes that, in a simplified manner, certain categories of persons who have been in a country with an unregulated legal status for a long time can obtain Russian citizenship.

“This category of citizens cannot be held administratively liable for violation of the rules of entry into the Russian Federation, regime of stay (residence), illegal employment or violation of immigration rules, if such violations were identified in connection with the filing of applications by these persons for recognition of them as citizens of the Russian Federation , on admission to the citizenship of the Russian Federation “, – emphasized in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Also, a law is aimed at regulating the legal status, providing for the issuance of temporary identity cards for a period of ten years for stateless persons who are on the territory of Russia. It will enter into force on August 24 this year.

On March 2, it was reported that, according to statistics from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in the first two months of 2021, about 100 thousand foreign citizens and stateless persons were accepted into Russian citizenship. Over the same period last year – over 107 thousand people.

On February 1, it became known that Russia broke the 15-year-old record for the number of new citizens. Over 656 thousand foreigners received Russian passports in 2020. Most of the foreigners who received a Russian passport turned out to be among the Ukrainians – 62.4%. Passports were issued by 63 thousand Tajiks and 43 thousand Kazakhs. Also, the citizens of the Russian Federation were Germans, Americans, British, Canadians, seven Swiss and one Japanese.