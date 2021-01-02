The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moscow told about the reasons for the reshuffle in the leadership of the Moscow State Traffic Safety Inspectorate.

As reported TASS, the head of the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate, Yuri Droganov, was removed from his post on the basis of his own resignation report. It is noted that Droganov has reached seniority, which gives him the right to retire.

On the eve it became known about the appointment of Police Colonel Alexei Diokin as the interim chief of the Moscow traffic police department.

Droganov headed the Moscow State Traffic Safety Inspectorate in November 2019. Before being appointed to the post, he worked as deputy head of the capital UGIBDD. Droganov began his service in the OVD in December 1983.